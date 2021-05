Fred Kipp, one of the last 14 Brooklyn Dodgers, is coming to Iola and Piqua for the Yates Center Memorial Day Parade.

Kipp was born and raised in Piqua before heading to New York where he played in the Brooklyn Dodger organization from 1953 to 57 before they moved to Los Angeles.

With the passing of Tommy LaSorda in early 2021, only 13 players from the Brooklyn Dodgers are still living.