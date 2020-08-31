Menu Search Log in

Late blast does in KC

In what has become a painful habit, Kansas City has faltered late once again in the final innings. On Sunday, the Chicago White Sox won in the 10th inning, the third time in four games a Royals opponent was won in walk-off fashion.

By

Sports

August 31, 2020 - 9:49 AM

Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox hits a walk-off, three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the 10th inning on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Photo by David Banks / Getty Images / TNS

CHICAGO (AP) — As soon as bat met ball, Luis Robert knew. The prized rookie watched as his first game-ending home run sailed over the wall and the White Sox once again grabbed a share of the AL Central lead.

Robert belted a three-run drive in the 10th inning that gave the Chicago White Sox a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Dane Dunning threw five no-hit innings before being pulled from his second major league start, and the surging White Sox won for the 11th time in 13 games to move into a first-place tie with Cleveland in the AL Central.

