 | Wed, Jul 28, 2021
Late blast sinks Royals

A three-run home run off reliever Kyle Zimmer spoiled a brilliant outing by Kansas City's Brad Keller and ended the Royals' six-game winning streak Tuesday, as the Chicago White Sox rallied to win, 5-3.

July 28, 2021 - 9:15 AM

Eloy Jimenez of the Chicago White Sox runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eloy Jiménez logged his first big hit of the season, launching a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning that sent the Chicago White Sox over the Kansas City Royals 5-3 Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old slugger, who was the 2019 AL Rookie of the Year and then kept up his power surge during the pandemic-shortened season, tore a pectoral muscle in spring training. He hadn’t played in the majors until going 0 for 4 Monday night.

But Jiménez quickly made up for lost time in his second game. After hitting a single in his first at-bat, he came up in the eighth after a two-out intentional walk to Jose Abreu with Chicago trailing 3-2.

