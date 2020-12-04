Late free throws lift IMS girls

A pair of Alana Mader free throws were the decisive points for Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders Thursday in a 27-26 win over visiting Burlington.
After Mader’s charities with 15 seconds left in the game, teammate Karingten Hall stole the ball from Burlington before it could be put up for a last-second shot.
The steal was Hall’s 12th of the game, head coach Danielle Bagshaw noted.
