Late touchdown lifts HMS Cubs

FREDONIA — Humboldt Middle School’s Cody White ran back a 41-yard interception with 41 seconds left for the tie-breaking score as the Cubs defeated Fredonia, 16-8.

The score capped a dizzying final 4 minutes of the game, which saw Humboldt erase an 8-0 deficit.

“The wet conditions made it difficult for both teams,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “Fredonia was a very tough team and we really struggled on offense to get anything going.”