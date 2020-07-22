Menu Search Log in

NFL faces questions as week 1 nears

As COVID-19 continues to rise across the U.S., will the NFL's 2020 season be able to survive the spike.

July 22, 2020 - 10:46 AM

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images/Tns

In seven weeks, the NFL expects to kick off its 101st season with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting Houston.

Emphasis on expects.

Still set on conducting a somewhat normal training camp, though without any preseason games, and then opening the regular season on time, the NFL pushes onward.

