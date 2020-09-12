Menu Search Log in

Former IHS standout Joshua Honeycutt found success on — and off — the track

His drive to reach the top of the track and field world taught him a few life lessons along the way.

By

Sports

September 12, 2020 - 12:12 PM

Josh Honeycutt competed professionally in the triple jump after excelling in the event at both Iola High School and Emporia State University.

Blessed with a tireless work ethic and a natural gift for athletics, Joshua Honeycutt scaled to heights most Iolans would never have dreamed possible.

The 2007 Iola High School graduate’s stellar professional track and field triple-jumping career included multiple gold medals at the collegiate level, two near-misses at qualifying for the Summer Olympics, a national championship as a professional, and the opportunity to compete against the greatest athletes in the world.

Now retired — at least in the athletic realm — Honeycutt, 31, is able to reflect on his endeavors, and the inherent life lessons one inevitably obtains while being whisked across the globe in a quest for golden glory.

Related
June 24, 2016
June 21, 2016
March 6, 2013
April 15, 2011
Trending