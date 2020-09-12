Former IHS standout Joshua Honeycutt found success on — and off — the track

Blessed with a tireless work ethic and a natural gift for athletics, Joshua Honeycutt scaled to heights most Iolans would never have dreamed possible.

The 2007 Iola High School graduate’s stellar professional track and field triple-jumping career included multiple gold medals at the collegiate level, two near-misses at qualifying for the Summer Olympics, a national championship as a professional, and the opportunity to compete against the greatest athletes in the world.

Now retired — at least in the athletic realm — Honeycutt, 31, is able to reflect on his endeavors, and the inherent life lessons one inevitably obtains while being whisked across the globe in a quest for golden glory.