Learning to love the grind

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The scene plays out on playgrounds across the country each year, as much a part of autumn as crisp mornings and the changing color of leaves: the football floating through the air, the youngster attempting to make a spectacular diving catch.
Even if the pass is well under-thrown or woefully out of reach.
After all, there are style points involved.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives