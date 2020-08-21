Menu Search Log in

Learning to love the grind

Before playing for Andy Reid, players must first adapt to the Kansas City Chiefs head coach's exacting nature in practice.

By

Sports

August 21, 2020 - 2:49 PM

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs talks to press after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 - 20 in Super Bowl LIV. Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The scene plays out on playgrounds across the country each year, as much a part of autumn as crisp mornings and the changing color of leaves: the football floating through the air, the youngster attempting to make a spectacular diving catch.

Even if the pass is well under-thrown or woefully out of reach.

After all, there are style points involved.

Related
February 6, 2020
January 17, 2020
October 3, 2019
November 15, 2018
Trending