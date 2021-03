MIAMI — LeBron James is hearing the silly noise again, and all it does is make him dig deeper, stand firmer, speak louder.

One year ago it was conservative commentator Laura Ingraham on Fox News advising LeBron to “shut up and dribble” instead of speaking out against racial and social injustice.

Now it is international soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic lecturing LeBron on what the parameters of his conscience should be.