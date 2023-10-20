 | Fri, Oct 20, 2023
Menu Search Log in

LeBron James feels ‘different’ embarking on 21st season

LeBron James is beginning his 21st NBA season on a path to redefine how long an elite player can stay on top. James begins his 21st NBA season next week with his 39th birthday looming in December, yet the top scorer in league history shows shockingly few signs of decline from his peerless standard of production and performance. 

By

Sports

October 20, 2023 - 4:15 PM

Lakers LeBron James tosses powder before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in Denver on May 16, 2023. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James is already the defining figure of this basketball era with his strength, skills, smarts and relentless will to win.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar now seems determined to redefine how long an elite player can stay on top.

James begins his 21st NBA season next week with his 39th birthday looming in December, yet the top scorer in league history shows shockingly few signs of decline from his peerless standard of performance. From a statistical standpoint, James’ prolific production hasn’t waned in any significant way for two full decades.

Related
August 18, 2022
April 9, 2020
November 20, 2019
September 26, 2018
Most Popular