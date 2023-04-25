 | Tue, Apr 25, 2023
Menu Search Log in

LeBron leads Lakers past Grizz

LeBron James made the tying layup with 0.8 seconds left in regulation before scoring four of his 22 points in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers surged to a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series with a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

By

Sports

April 25, 2023 - 2:10 PM

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after breaking Hall of Fame and former Los Angeles Lakers’ Kareem Abdul Jabbar scoring record (38,387) in the second half of a NBA basketball game against Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When LeBron James got back to the Los Angeles locker room after Game 4, his fellow Lakers greeted him with a symphony of bleats.

They were simply saluting the G.O.A.T. in his own language to celebrate a performance that was anything but old — and a gritty win that put the Lakers on the brink of the second round.

James made the tying layup with 0.8 seconds left in regulation before scoring four of his 22 points in overtime, and the Lakers surged to a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series with a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Related
December 30, 2021
December 29, 2020
September 9, 2020
December 11, 2018
Most Popular