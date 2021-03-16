Menu Search Log in

LeBron leads shorthanded Lakers past Golden State

Even without several players, including Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers had little trouble dispatching Golden State in a 31-point win Monday. LeBron James had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the victory.

March 16, 2021 - 9:30 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LeBron James had a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, leading the injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers past the Golden State Warriors 128-97 on Monday night.

Montrezl Harrell backed up James’ fourth triple-double of the season by scoring 27 points off the bench on 11-of-14 shooting as the Lakers clinched the season series with Golden State.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points with four 3-pointers and became the Warriors’ franchise assists leader a day after his 33rd birthday and in his 12th NBA season.

