Ledecky, US 3-on-3 team win gold

After losses in her first two races of the Tokyo Olympics, Team USA's Katie Ledecky found herself atop the medal stand once again with a win in the 1500-meter freestyle. It came during an up-and-down day in Tokyo for the Americans.

July 28, 2021 - 9:20 AM

Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the Women's 1500m Freestyle Final at Tokyo Aquatics Center today. Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times / TNS

TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky got her first gold medal of these Olympics, while Simone Biles pulled out of another event she came into the Games favored to win.

Ledecky bounced back from losses in her first two events in Tokyo to win the inaugural 1,500-meter freestyle for women by more than 4 seconds on Wednesday.

The victory came about after Ledecky finished fifth in the 200-meter freestyle for her worst finish ever at an Olympics. Ledecky came into the Games with five gold medals but finished second to Australia’s Ariarne Titmus in the 400 free and then failed to medal in the 200 that Titmus also won.

