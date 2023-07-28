Lee Hodges holds lead at 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Lee Hodges got off to a good start in his bid to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, shooting an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a one-stroke lead in the first round of the 3M Open.

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas, who’s trying to make both the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team, opened with a 69 in windier afternoon conditions at the TPC Twin Cities.

“I played really well,” Thomas said. “I think everybody that played this afternoon was pretty shocked with that wind. I think it was supposed to be somewhere in the kind of 8-to-10 (mph) range, but that was wild. It was not only blowing hard, but it was blowing in different directions.”