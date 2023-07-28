 | Fri, Jul 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Lee Hodges holds lead at 3M Open

Lee Hodges got off to a good start in his bid to make the FedEx Cup playoffs. He shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a one-stroke lead in the first round of the 3M Open.

By

Sports

July 28, 2023 - 3:23 PM

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Lee Hodges got off to a good start in his bid to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, shooting an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a one-stroke lead in the first round of the 3M Open.

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas, who’s trying to make both the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team, opened with a 69 in windier afternoon conditions at the TPC Twin Cities.

“I played really well,” Thomas said. “I think everybody that played this afternoon was pretty shocked with that wind. I think it was supposed to be somewhere in the kind of 8-to-10 (mph) range, but that was wild. It was not only blowing hard, but it was blowing in different directions.”

Related
February 27, 2019
September 25, 2018
September 5, 2018
August 25, 2018
Most Popular