Left out of the Masters a time to appreciate a good year

Daniel Berger, one of the best golfers in the world, will get an opportunity to reflect on his successful 2020 season this weekend instead of being where he'd like to be: at the Masters. But he has company in missing golf's signature event, postponed from April because of COVID.

By

Sports

November 4, 2020 - 8:16 AM

In this Feb. 28 photo, Daniel Berger of Jupiter acknowledges the crowd after making a birdie during the second round of the Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens. He ended up finishing fourth. Photo by Jeff Romance / TNS

It’s rare to have a player in the top 40 missing from the Masters, much less four of them.

Rarer still is to show up at Augusta National and notice who’s missing.

That element won’t change, especially with so much anticipation from waiting 18 months to hear: “Fore, please. Tiger Woods now driving.” And with so much intrigue about chasing a green jacket two weeks before Thanksgiving.

