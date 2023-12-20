 | Wed, Dec 20, 2023
Legalized sports betting continues to grow

More states have legalized sports betting, although prominent states continue to hold out.

December 20, 2023 - 2:17 PM

Betting lines for sporting events are displayed on screens at Over/Under sports bar, a FanDuel sportsbook location in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood on Feb. 8, prior to Super Bowl LVII. Photo by John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Legalized sports betting continued its expansion this year while also factoring into scandals in college athletics and suspensions in the NFL for players who violated the league’s gambling policy.

Six states either passed legislation to legalize sports wagering or allowed sportsbooks to begin accepting bets. Another state, Florida, relaunched sports betting after a two-year legal battle ended when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in October in the casinos’ favor.

Still on the sidelines, however, are the nation’s two most populous states — California and Texas. Sports betting proponents will hope to make progress against significant headwinds in both states in 2024.

