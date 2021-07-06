Legion team triumphs over Pittsburg

PITTSBURG — A two-run home run from Trey Sommer and sterling pitching performances from Trevor Church and Korbin Cloud propelled the Iola A American Legion baseball team to a key 5-3 victory over Pittsburg Saturday.

The fifth-inning blast broke a 3-3 tie, enabling the Indians to win two out of three games over Pittsburg this season, which could be crucial when the teams are seeded for the upcoming zone tournament in Chanute later this month.

Iola followed up the thriller with a 17-0 whitewash over Topeka in their second game of the day.