Lightning strikes

BRANSON, Mo. — The Iola Lady Lightning, a 10-and-under traveling softball team, brought home ninth place over the weekend at the USAAA National Tournament in Branson, competing against teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Louisiana.

Iola went 5-2 in the 37-team event and ended the season ranked second in Kansas with a 32-9 record, defeating opponents by an average of 7-3.

“It’s bittersweet that such an amazing season has come to an end,” coach Kristi Rodriguez said. “These girls have grown beyond measure on and off the field! We are so much more than a softball team, we are a softball family.”