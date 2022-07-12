 | Tue, Jul 12, 2022
Lightning strikes

The Iola Lady Lightning capped a successful 2021 campaign by taking ninth at a national tournament in Branson over the weekend. Iola ends with a 32-9 record.

July 12, 2022 - 2:39 PM

Lady Lightning members are, front, Hadly Carpenter; second row from left, Brynna Ellis, Kailyn Rodriguez and Quinn Stanfield; third row, Kinsley Vance, Kinley Nelson, Maria Mendez and Elliot Sigg; and back, AnnaLee Winters. Not pictured are Jayna Ivy, Lakelyn Ivy, Nellie Sigg, Daegan Rodriguez and Kimbree Vance. Courtesy photo

BRANSON, Mo. — The Iola Lady Lightning, a 10-and-under traveling softball team, brought home ninth place over the weekend at the USAAA National Tournament in Branson, competing against teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Louisiana.

Iola went 5-2 in the 37-team event and ended the season ranked second in Kansas with a 32-9 record, defeating opponents by an average of 7-3.

“It’s bittersweet that such an amazing season has come to an end,” coach Kristi Rodriguez said. “These girls have  grown beyond measure on and off the field! We are so much more than a softball team, we are a softball family.”

