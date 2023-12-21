 | Thu, Dec 21, 2023
‘Like how killers do it in the movies’: Former basketball player admits to strangling woman

Chance Comanche, who played for the NBA's Sacramento Kings briefly this season, has reportedly admitted his role in working with his girlfriend to strangle a woman to death in Las Vegas earlier this month.

December 21, 2023 - 1:53 PM

Former Sacramento Kings G League player Chance Comanche, formerly with the Stockton Kings appears in Sacramento Superior Court on Tuesday for an extradition hearing to Nevada. Comanche is alleged to have murdered Marayna Rodgers, 23, after a G League game in Las Vegas on Dec. 5. Photo by Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Former NBA player Chance Comanche has admitted to working with his girlfriend to strangle a woman to death in Las Vegas earlier this month, according to authorities and court documents.

The former Beverly Hills High basketball star admitted to Las Vegas homicide detectives that he conspired with Sakari Harnden to kill Marayna Rodgers in the early hours of Dec. 6, a court filing said.

Comanche, 27, who played briefly for the Sacramento Kings in October and Portland Trail Blazers in April, was playing for the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League at the time of the killing. The team was in Las Vegas for a game the night of Dec. 5, and the court filing alleges that he and Harnden planned the killing days earlier through numerous text messages — some including emojis of a gun, a ghost and a coffin.

