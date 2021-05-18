Little doubt in Humboldt rout

PITTSBURG — There wasn’t much drama to be had on the softball diamond Monday for Humboldt High.

The Lady Cubs erupted for 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back, taking all of about 45 minutes to send St. Paul packing in a 17-0 victory.

Humboldt rapped out eight hits and took advantage of 11 walks on the day to earn a Class 2-1A Regional Semifinal matchup Wednesday with Oswego, a 10-5 winner over Chetopa, at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Pittsburg State University’s Bicknell Sports Complex.