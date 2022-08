A 12-year-old baseball player was critically injured after falling from a bunk bed at a player dormitory in Williamsport, Pa., over the weekend.

Easton Oliverson is a member of the Snow Canyon Little League all-star baseball team — Utah’s first team to reach the Little League World Series.

According to Southern Utah outlet St. George News, Easton got hurt sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning after falling from his top bunk onto a hardwood floor.