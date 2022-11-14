Local football players get league honors

A number of football players from Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center high schools earned Three Rivers League honors following the fall season.

A total of 11 players were named to the First Team while another eight players received Honorable Mention for their achievements.

Five Crest High School athletes were named to the Three Rivers League First Team, including quarterback Ethan Godderz, running back and linebacker Holden Barker, receiver and defensive back Stetson Setter, offensive lineman Ty Chambers and defensive lineman Cody Nolan.