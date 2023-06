A three-day member-guest golf tournament netted $2,500 for Hope Unlimited, an organization that serves victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

Seventy-two golfers took part in the tournament, which opened Friday with a par-three tournament, followed by a shamble and scramble format on Saturday and Sunday at the Allen County Country Club.

The team of Everiston/Everiston took first in the champions flight, followed by Stinnett/Bruner in second and Creitz/Creitz in third.