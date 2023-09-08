 | Fri, Sep 08, 2023
Local runners hit stride at Fort Scott

Iola, Crest and Marmaton Valley's cross country teams raced at the Fort Scott Invitational Thursday. Lady Lancer Josie Walter took the top spot of all the local runners when she finished in second place in the girls varsity 5000-meter run.

September 8, 2023 - 4:01 PM

Iola’s Kaiden Vega, No. 1642 at left, begins the JV boys 5000-meter run at Fort Scott Thursday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

FORT SCOTT — Cross country runners from Iola, Marmaton Valley and Crest met at the Fort Scott Invitational Thursday afternoon. 

Josie Walter finished highest of all local runners, coming in second in the varsity girls 5000-meter run.Marmaton Valley’s Sophia Heim came in third place in the junior varsity girls 5000-meter run. 

“Josie’s a workaholic. Her focus now is working on not starting so fast in races,” Crest head coach Kaitlyn Cummings said. “She’s learning she can gradually get faster, save energy and be able to use it more toward the middle and end of races.” 

