Local runners hit stride at Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT — Cross country runners from Iola, Marmaton Valley and Crest met at the Fort Scott Invitational Thursday afternoon.

Josie Walter finished highest of all local runners, coming in second in the varsity girls 5000-meter run.Marmaton Valley’s Sophia Heim came in third place in the junior varsity girls 5000-meter run.

“Josie’s a workaholic. Her focus now is working on not starting so fast in races,” Crest head coach Kaitlyn Cummings said. “She’s learning she can gradually get faster, save energy and be able to use it more toward the middle and end of races.”