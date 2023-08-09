Lokedi to defend crown at New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (AP) — Sharon Lokedi is set to defend her New York City Marathon title in the race Nov. 5 as part of a loaded women’s professional field.

Joining Lokedi are Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri, Olympic gold medalist and 2021 New York champion Peres Jepchirchir, and marathon world-record holder Brigid Kosgei. When the four Kenyans line up in November, it will be the first time in the history of the event that the reigning Boston Marathon, Olympic champion, world-record holder and defending New York champion will race against each other in the Big Apple.

“I’m really excited as they are my friends,” Lokedi told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “It only makes the competition more fun when it’s that stacked. I’m excited to compare myself with all those women.”