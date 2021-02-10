Longhorns outlast KSU

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 24 points and No. 13 Texas held off Kansas State 80-77 on Tuesday night.
Greg Brown added 17 points and Courtney Ramey had 14 for the Longhorns (12-5, 6-4 Big 12), who snapped a three-game skid.
“I’m just proud of our guys for hanging in down the stretch,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “Credit to Kansas State because of the shots they made tonight.”
