Former Yates Center High track and cross country star Hadley Splechter recently broke the Kansas State University men’s indoor mile record.

Splechter’s time was 4:02:07, breaking the previous record of 4:02:42 set in 1976 by Jeff Schemmel.

Splechter, a junior, accomplished the feat at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., on Feb. 11. It’s the latest in a long list of accomplishments for the Division I track star.