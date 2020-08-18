Menu Search Log in

Looking at the ethics (remember ethics?) of sports COVID testing

Rapid testing has become a key component of getting professional sports back on track during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the general public remains far behind in getting tested, and getting results back in a timely manner.

August 18, 2020 - 10:16 AM

Signs direct arriving cars to a coronavirus (COVID-19) screening area at a testing site erected in a parking lot at Mayo Clini in Phoenix, Ariz. Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images / TNS

Against mountainous odds, Major League Baseball has managed to sustain its so-called season into a fourth week despite substantial casualties.

Dozens of players have fallen ill and cancellations have been common due to the virus, which has disrupted schedules in both leagues to varying degrees. The St. Louis Cardinals, who lost the entire series with the Pirates this week due to COVID-19 positivity, had been barely able to play once a week as of Saturday.

But what baseball has, and what the NFL has, and the NBA has, and the NHL has, and Major League Soccer has are the tests — oodles and caboodles of tests with quick turnarounds on results. Well that’s wonderful news, except that even in July — four months into the pandemic — people were passing out in their cars while waiting up to 13 hours for tests in Phoenix while the Arizona Diamondbacks and their attendant personnel were getting tested every other day.

