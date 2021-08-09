 | Mon, Aug 09, 2021
Lopez’s big hit help averts Royal collapse

After allowing a 5-1 lead to evaporate in the eighth inning, Kansas City rebounded following a 2-hour rain delay to score once in the ninth and defeat St. Louis, 6-5. The victory also averted what would have been a three-game Cardinal sweep.

August 9, 2021 - 8:32 AM

Kansas City Royals Nicky Lopez Photo by John Sleezer / Kansas City Star / TNS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nicky Lopez hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning after a long rain delay and the Kansas City Royals averted a three-game sweep, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday.

Dylan Carlson homered for St. Louis, which has lost four of six.

It was 5-all when Hanser Alberto began the Royals ninth with a single off closer Alex Reyes (5-5). Jarrod Dyson put down a bunt that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt threw wildly trying for a forceout, leaving runners at second and third before play was stopped for 2 hours, 10 minutes.

