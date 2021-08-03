Lowry, Paul get big deals as NBA free agency opens

Point guards got big money to open the NBA’s free agency period.

Kyle Lowry is headed to the Miami Heat, Lonzo Ball is on his way to the Chicago Bulls, while Phoenix’s Chris Paul and Utah’s Mike Conley landed lucrative deals to remain with their current teams. The combined commitments to those four players alone: more than $360 million.

Lowry and the agency that represents him, Priority Sports, said he was headed to the Heat. A person with knowledge of the deal said he would be signing a three-year contract worth nearly $30 million annually in what will become a sign-and-trade that sends Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa from Miami to Toronto. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing had yet been approved by the league.