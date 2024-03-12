LSU coach sets poor example after brawl

Just when you think Kim Mulkey can’t go any lower, the LSU coach manages to defy expectations.

After an ugly brawl broke out in the closing minutes of the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game, Mulkey’s lack of class and character revealed itself again as soon as she spoke up.

Instead of taking the high road — a route that rarely has been on Mulkey’s map throughout her storied career — she essentially called out rival South Carolina for not picking on someone its own size.