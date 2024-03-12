 | Tue, Mar 12, 2024
LSU coach sets poor example after brawl

A brawl leading to multiple ejections at the end of an LSU-South Carolina showdown in womens' basketball was bad enough. But LSU head coach Kim Mulkey's commentary afterward made it even worse.

Head coach Kim Mulkey of the LSU Lady Tigers poses after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS

Just when you think Kim Mulkey can’t go any lower, the LSU coach manages to defy expectations.

After an ugly brawl broke out in the closing minutes of the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game, Mulkey’s lack of class and character revealed itself again as soon as she spoke up.

Instead of taking the high road — a route that rarely has been on Mulkey’s map throughout her storied career — she essentially called out rival South Carolina for not picking on someone its own size.

