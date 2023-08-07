Lucas Glover wins Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Glover looked to the sky and held back tears after winning the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, sending him to the PGA Tour postseason with more opportunities ahead of him.

Justin Thomas fell to the ground, stunned that his birdie chip hit the base of the pin and stayed out, leaving him out of the FedEx Cup playoffs by about the same small margin that kept his ball out of the cup.

Such were the range of emotions at Sedgefield, the final tournament before the lucrative postseason for the top 70 players.