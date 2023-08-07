 | Mon, Aug 07, 2023
Lucas Glover wins Wyndham Championship

 Lucas Glover has won the Wyndham Championship for his first PGA Tour title in more than two years. And it couldn't have come at a better time. The two-shot victory moves Glover to No. 49 in the FedEx Cup and gets him into the lucrative postseason. 

August 7, 2023 - 2:36 PM

Lucas Glover hits from the 7th fairway during the second round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Glover looked to the sky and held back tears after winning the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, sending him to the PGA Tour postseason with more opportunities ahead of him.

Justin Thomas fell to the ground, stunned that his birdie chip hit the base of the pin and stayed out, leaving him out of the FedEx Cup playoffs by about the same small margin that kept his ball out of the cup.

Such were the range of emotions at Sedgefield, the final tournament before the lucrative postseason for the top 70 players.

