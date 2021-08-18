Lynch cinches Royals victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals rookie Daniel Lynch doesn’t worry too much about the lineup he’s facing, even pointing out how the Triple-A team for Detroit once battered him for eight runs.

Well, he made the AL West-leading Houston Astros look like a bunch of minor leaguers Tuesday night.

Lynch allowed one run over seven crisp innings against a club leading the majors in runs, hits, batting average and just about every other important offensive stat. And when he turned over the lead to his bullpen, they made it stand up in a 3-1 victory — the Royals’ second straight comeback win over Houston.