 | Thu, Aug 19, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Lynch cinches Royals victory

Royals rookie Daniel Lynch allowed one run over seven innings against the potent Houston Astros lineup Tuesday, as KC prevailed, 3-1. Hauser Alberto and Michael A. Taylor led the offensive attack with RBI hits.

By

Sports

August 18, 2021 - 8:58 AM

The Kansas City Royals' Daniel Lynch throws in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals rookie Daniel Lynch doesn’t worry too much about the lineup he’s facing, even pointing out how the Triple-A team for Detroit once battered him for eight runs.

Well, he made the AL West-leading Houston Astros look like a bunch of minor leaguers Tuesday night.

Lynch allowed one run over seven crisp innings against a club leading the majors in runs, hits, batting average and just about every other important offensive stat. And when he turned over the lead to his bullpen, they made it stand up in a 3-1 victory — the Royals’ second straight comeback win over Houston.

Related
August 17, 2021
July 26, 2021
September 16, 2019
June 24, 2018
Most Popular