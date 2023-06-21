Lynch holds Tigers to one hit; Royals win 1-0

DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Lynch allowed one hit over seven innings for his first major league win in almost 11 months, and the struggling Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Kansas City had lost 12 of 13. Matt Beaty, making his first start for the Royals, drove in the only run with a sixth-inning double.

Beaty was drafted by the Royals in 2011, but chose to attend Belmont University. He joined them on a minor league contract this spring, but was traded to the Giants before opening day. He was designated for assignment by San Francisco and signed another minor league deal with the Royals last week before getting called up Sunday.