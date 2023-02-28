 | Tue, Feb 28, 2023
Machado, Padres agree on 11-year, $350M contract

San Diego Padres phenom Manny Machado just agreed with his team on an 11-year deal, worth $350 million. It's the fourth largest contract extension in Major League Baseball.

The San Diego Padres' Manny Machado urges on the crowd after a single during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — All-Star slugger Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres finalized a $350 million, 11-year contract on Tuesday, the fourth-largest in baseball history.

The deal will keep Machado with the Padres through 2033 and is the latest contract handed out by big-spending owner Peter Seidler.

Machado, who has helped turn the Padres into a World Series contender, finished second in the NL MVP race last year. He’ll anchor a star-laden lineup that includes Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., who can return on April 20 from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

