Alana Mader

Iola High’s Alana Mader found herself quite effective manning the middle of the court at the net in 2023.

The Register’s Female Athlete of the Month for October ranked second on the Mustangs with 240 kills, with a team-high 122 blocks. She also led the team in kill percentage at .244, while serving up 30 aces with 222 digs.

“I’ve had many people tell me I’ve improved, and I could feel it and see it,” she said. “I definitely put in a lot of work.”