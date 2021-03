MADISON — Crest High’s “reward” for a challenging regular season was the opportunity to open Class 1A-I substate action Friday against the same Madison High squad that defeated the Lancers by 38 points three days earlier.

Crest set a different tone early, staying with 13-11 after one quarter

But Madison’s offensive firepower was too much. The Bulldogs put together a 28-9 second-quarter run and cruised from there in a 67-37 victory.