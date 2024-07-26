Mahomes: Compromise keyed Chiefs’ most recent Super Bowl run

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A week after the Christmas Day fiasco against the Raiders, a shuddering third loss in four games, the Chiefs mustered one touchdown against Cincinnati.

But they prevailed, 25-17, with a boost from six Harrison Butker field goals, more of the defense that proved a revelation … and a jaw-dropping compromise articulated by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

“I thought I did a great job of just when it wasn’t there deep, get it to underneath guys (and) try to get the first downs. If not, we can punt, man.”

Uh, how’s that now?

“I know that’s not how I’ve always rolled,” Mahomes said with a smile as he began to repeat the heresy that somehow didn’t make his head suddenly spin around.

“We can punt. Defense gets us the ball back, and we’re going to find ways to win football games.”

Making the concession to contour their style to truly complementary football was nimble and astute under the circumstances for the Chiefs, who won their second straight Super Bowl and third in five seasons … despite a once-breathtaking offense slogging its way to nearly 200 fewer points (565-371 … even with an extra game last season) than it had in Mahomes’ first season as QB1 — and 125 fewer than the season before.

True, the offense came through in the crucible of the Super Bowl, with Mahomes earning his third Super Bowl MVP.

But the dropsy-turvy, penalty-jumbled journey there is why Mahomes arrived at the Chiefs’ Missouri Western training camp last week and spoke about last season as if it were more a burden than a blessing:

“We really didn’t play football the way we wanted all year long,” he said. “It wasn’t fun.”

Anyone following the magical mystery tour of the Mahomes Era knows by now that he is inherently driven and forever forages for further motivation.

So it should be no surprise that the way last season went, including personal career lows in a number of key statistics, lodged in his grill and will fuel him.

Sure, they won the Super Bowl and all.

But the offense played almost a cameo role and often left them vulnerable.

So now Mahomes and the Chiefs want to prove the NFL missed its best chance to topple the still-bubbling dynasty.