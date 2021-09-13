 | Mon, Sep 13, 2021
Mahomes dazzles as Chiefs come back to stun Browns

Kansas City's creaky defense made just enough plays in the second half to allow Patrick Mahomes to do Patrick Mahomes things. The Chiefs rallied from a 22-20 halftime deficit to win 33-29.

September 12, 2021 - 7:26 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes crosses the goal line for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott makes the late hit in the first half, September 12, 2021.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score, and the Kansas City Chiefs came back from a dismal first half against the Cleveland Browns for a 33-29 victory Sunday in a rematch of their divisional playoff game from January.

Tyreek Hill caught 11 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, and Travis Kelce hauled in a pair of TD catches, including the go-ahead score with 7:02 remaining as the Chiefs finished off their rally from a 22-10 halftime deficit.

The Chiefs won their fifth straight against Cleveland, including their 22-17 playoff victory, and their 15th consecutive game in September. They also pushed Andy Reid within one win of reaching 100 with two franchises.

