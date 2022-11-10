 | Thu, Nov 10, 2022
Mahomes feels good after Tennessee win

Mahomes is the most famous product of the “Air Raid” system designed by Mike Leach and implemented again by Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech

Sports

November 10, 2022 - 2:28 PM

With the game in hand, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes watches the Kansas City offense from the sideline during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/TNS) Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that his right arm was feeling just fine after setting Kansas City Chiefs records for pass attempts and completions in last weekend’s come-from-behind overtime win over the Tennessee Titans.

That doesn’t mean he wants to do it again.

Mahomes was 43 of 68 for 446 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the 20-17 victory, and he even ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in regulation. It was the most passes Mahomes, who was known for his high volume at Texas Tech, had thrown in an NFL game by 14 and beat his highest completion total by six.

