Mahomes is striving for ‘spectacular,’ but not ‘forced’ — and that’s a good thing

Patrick Mahomes is a leading MVP candidate this season because of his ability to create spectacular plays, while limiting forced action that leads to turnovers. Such an effort is a difficult line to manage for many.

January 20, 2023 - 2:42 PM

In this photo from Jan. 7, quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs attempts a pass against safety Roderic Teamer (33) of the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After throwing three interceptions in a 34-28 win at Denver last month, Patrick Mahomes sighed as he greeted the media after the game and delved right into what he called “three bad decisions” … and the common impetus behind them.

He was “trying to force it when it’s not there,” he would say, and was “just being a little too loose with the football.”

All because, even in his sixth NFL season, he’s still seeking to discern that elusive, as he put it, “fine line (between) when I’m doing that type of stuff and it’s good for us and when I do stuff and it’s bad for us.”

