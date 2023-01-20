Mahomes is striving for ‘spectacular,’ but not ‘forced’ — and that’s a good thing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After throwing three interceptions in a 34-28 win at Denver last month, Patrick Mahomes sighed as he greeted the media after the game and delved right into what he called “three bad decisions” … and the common impetus behind them.

He was “trying to force it when it’s not there,” he would say, and was “just being a little too loose with the football.”

All because, even in his sixth NFL season, he’s still seeking to discern that elusive, as he put it, “fine line (between) when I’m doing that type of stuff and it’s good for us and when I do stuff and it’s bad for us.”