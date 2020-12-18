Mahomes prepares to lead Chiefs v. Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton seriously considered drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

But the Saints were slated to pick 11th overall and Kansas City traded up to snag Mahomes at pick No. 10.

Record-setting quarterback Drew Brees was 38 years old then, but had no intention of retiring. And as it turned out, the Saints wound up with one of the greatest drafts in franchise history that year anyway.