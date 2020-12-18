Menu Search Log in

Mahomes prepares to lead Chiefs v. Saints

The Chiefs have the best record in the AFC. But ensuring that it stays that way another week requires a victory against a contending Saints squad looking to bounce back from a stunning loss in Philadelphia.

By

Sports

December 18, 2020 - 10:55 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls out a signal against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, December 13, 2020.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton seriously considered drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

But the Saints were slated to pick 11th overall and Kansas City traded up to snag Mahomes at pick No. 10. 

Record-setting quarterback Drew Brees was 38 years old then, but had no intention of retiring. And as it turned out, the Saints wound up with one of the greatest drafts in franchise history that year anyway. 

