Menu Search Log in

Mahomes, sweet Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes tossed a game-winning touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 28 seconds left Sunday as the Chiefs rallied past Las Vegas, 35-31. Kansas City improves to 9-1 with the win.

By

Sports

November 23, 2020 - 9:39 AM

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to throw as inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) of the Las Vegas Raiders defends Sunday. Photo by Chris Unger / Getty Images / TNS

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Even after Jason Witten’s touchdown put the Las Vegas Raiders ahead with 1:43 to play, the mood on the Kansas City Chiefs’ sideline was calm and cool.

Not much can stop the Super Bowl champs lately. Not when they have the quarterback who makes everything go.

“We’ve got Patrick Mahomes,” running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said. “I’m not worried about anything.”

Related
November 2, 2020
October 15, 2020
October 12, 2020
September 16, 2019
Trending