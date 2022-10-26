 | Wed, Oct 26, 2022
Mahomes winning via the comeback

The only other QB besides Mahomes to win more than 70% of his starts since 2019 is Aaron Rodgers, who has a .733 winning percentage in all starts.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The most precarious lead in the NFL these days might be a double-digit one over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes engineered his 12th comeback from a deficit of at least 10 points in the past four seasons on Sunday when the Chiefs rallied for a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.

The Chiefs have won 12 of 17 games since the start of 2019 with Mahomes at quarterback after falling behind by at least 10 points, including all three games in the 2019 postseason.

