Menu Search Log in

Making an Impact

Developmental youth baseball program sees early growth

By

Sports

August 7, 2020 - 4:15 PM

Members of the SEK Impact, a developmental youth baseball organization taking root in Iola, are front row from left, Maddux Franklin, Joel Stockebrand, Milo Franklin, Jax Gehrer, Asher Rinehart, Kaidden Woods and Lane Bryant; second row, Kyler Rinehart, Barrett Alonzo, Ian Koester, Corbin Coffield and Bektin Tidd; third row, coaches Travis Coffield, Aaron Franklin and Mark Rinehart. Not pictured are coaches Justin Woods and Russell Gehrer and players Ty Thomas, Landon Desmarteau, Abel Gleue, Easton Umbarger (playing this weekend), Blaine Hathaway, Kole Bowman and Karter Westerman. Courtesy photo
SEK Impact

A new youth baseball program, targeted for players ages 7-10 of all skill levels, is taking root in Iola.

If all goes as planned, organizers hope the SEK Impact organization will benefit the baseball community for years to come.

The inaugural summer season comes to an end this weekend for SEK Impact’s 8-and-under squad, with a tournament in Lenexa.

Related
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2020
June 16, 2020
April 22, 2020
Trending