Manchester beats Chelsea to win Premier League 

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City celebrated its Premier League title in style with a 1-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday.

Julian Alvarez’s 12th-minute goal secured a 12th straight win in the league for Pep Guardiola’s team as the fans toasted victory by invading the pitch after the final whistle.

It is a third successive title for City and a fifth in six seasons for a team that is dominating English soccer. And it could be just the start of a historic treble of trophies this term, with the finals of the Champions League and FA Cup still to come.