 | Mon, May 22, 2023
Manchester beats Chelsea to win Premier League 

Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations erupted at Etihad Stadium with an explosion of blue-and-white ticker tape. That’s three league titles in a row, five out of six and who knows how many more for a team that keeps on reaching new heights

May 22, 2023 - 2:25 PM

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, substitutes Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City celebrated its Premier League title in style with a 1-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday.

Julian Alvarez’s 12th-minute goal secured a 12th straight win in the league for Pep Guardiola’s team as the fans toasted victory by invading the pitch after the final whistle.

It is a third successive title for City and a fifth in six seasons for a team that is dominating English soccer. And it could be just the start of a historic treble of trophies this term, with the finals of the Champions League and FA Cup still to come.

