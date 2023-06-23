 | Fri, Jun 23, 2023
Manfred says big Oakland turnout doesn’t change plans 

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says that one big turnout by Oakland Athletics fans doesn’t change “a decade worth of inaction,” as he defended earlier comments about the “reverse boycott” held in protest of the team’s proposed move to Las Vegas.

By

Sports

June 23, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field on May 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images/TNS)

LONDON (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said one big turnout by Oakland Athletics fans doesn’t change “a decade worth of inaction” as he defended earlier comments about the “ reverse boycott “ held in protest of the team’s proposed move to Las Vegas.

Manfred claimed he was taken out of context when he sarcastically praised the 27,759 A’s fans for amounting to “almost an average Major League Baseball crowd” at a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 13 at the Coliseum.

Speaking Friday at a new conference ahead of a weekend series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, Manfred said the A’s had not yet submitted a relocation application and there is not a deadline for when he wants clubs to vote.

