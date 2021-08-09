 | Mon, Aug 09, 2021
Manning headlines star-studded Hall of Fame class

Peyton Manning, who led Indianapolis and Denver to Super Bowl victories, saw his name etched in football mortality over the weekend with his induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was joined by several other NFL dignitaries, including Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson.

August 9, 2021 - 8:36 AM

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Peyton’s Place is now in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The only five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl winner who left the game five years ago with a slew of passing records was enshrined Sunday night with other members of the class of 2021. The stadium rocked with cheers from fans in Colts blue or Broncos orange — the two franchises he took to the top — when Manning was introduced.

The man who could spend seemingly endless moments changing plays at the line then jabbed at the time limits set by the hall because of 19 acceptance speeches this weekend. The 2020 class and a special centennial class had their enshrinements delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

