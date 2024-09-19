 | Sun, Sep 22, 2024
Manning tapped to start for No. 1 Texas

Arch Manning, one of the top recruits in the country now entering his sophomore year at Texas, will start for the top-ranked Longhorns Saudray against Louisiana-Monroe. Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, and nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

September 19, 2024 - 1:59 PM

Texas quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images/TNS

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No. 1 Texas will start Arch Manning at quarterback Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe while regular starter Quinn Ewers continues to recover from a strained muscle in his abdomen, coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday.

It will be the first career start for Manning, a second year freshman. He relieved Ewers in the second quarter last week against UTSA, and passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in a 56-7 Texas victory.

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning.

Ewers missed several games over the previous two seasons with shoulder and sternum injuries.

The Longhorns are No. 1 for the first time since 2008 and Saturday’s matchup with the Warhawks is Texas’ last game before the program starts its first SEC schedule against Mississippi State Sept. 28.

