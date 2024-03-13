March Madness beckons: Kansas, Duke fans beware

March Madness wouldn’t be March Madness without the excitement of those early upsets in the NCAA Tournament.

The 68-team field won’t be announced until Sunday, but it’s a safe bet one or more high seeds will get bounced early.

Purdue was a 23 1/2-point favorite when it went out in the first round to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson last year — another in a line of tournament clunkers for the Boilermakers. Maybe it was because Purdue’s guards couldn’t make shots. Maybe Fairleigh Dickinson’s small lineup bothered the Boilermakers.