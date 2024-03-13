 | Wed, Mar 13, 2024
March Madness beckons: Kansas, Duke fans beware

Don't be surprised if traditional college basketball powers – ahem, Kansas — find themselves on upset alert with the NCAA Tournament nearing. Here are some noteworthy teams who might be wary of March Madness.

By

Sports

March 13, 2024 - 2:14 PM

Head coach Jon Scheyer talks with Caleb Foster (1) and Jeremy Roach (3) of the Duke Blue Devils during the second half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean E. Smith Center on Feb. 3, 2024, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images/TNS

March Madness wouldn’t be March Madness without the excitement of those early upsets in the NCAA Tournament.

The 68-team field won’t be announced until Sunday, but it’s a safe bet one or more high seeds will get bounced early.

Purdue was a 23 1/2-point favorite when it went out in the first round to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson last year — another in a line of tournament clunkers for the Boilermakers. Maybe it was because Purdue’s guards couldn’t make shots. Maybe Fairleigh Dickinson’s small lineup bothered the Boilermakers.

